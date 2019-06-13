Red Cross registration ending for N.B residents impacted by flooding

The Canadian Red Cross has announced that its registration process for New Brunswick residents impacted by the recent spring’s flooding will end as of Saturday, June 15.

Anyone who was evacuated or directly impacted by the flooding can register in person until Saturday at the Canadian Red Cross flood recovery office in Regent Mall in Fredericton from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. or until Friday at the Canadian Red Cross office in Saint John from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

READ MORE: N.B. issues warning about carbon monoxide poisoning as province continues to repair flood damage

Registration ensures people receive information about potential Red Cross assistance.

“The support can vary from financial to social or maybe even some mental health support,” said Allie Murchison, a spokesperson for Canadian Red Cross.

“If people need a place to stay, if their home is impacted by the floods, then we can offer them perhaps another alternative location,” she added.

To date, 675 households (1,570 people) have registered with the Red Cross and 31 households (96 people) are still being sheltered.

“Hopefully with the warm weather we’re having, their properties and their homes will dry up and they’ll be able to get back in as soon as possible.”

WATCH: N.B. officials urge caution as some residents return to flood-damaged homes

But Murchison says for now, many others are choosing to say with friends and family.

The registration deadline has also coincided with the Disaster Financial Assistance program, which provides assistance for eligible damage and losses that threaten the health and safety of individuals, municipalities and small businesses.

“It’s been great to see from 2018 till this year people have been much more resilient, people have been looking after their friends and family and taking care of them,” Murchison said.

“So we’ve certainly seen a difference in people this year and a lot more people are prepared.”