Police looking for suspect after jogger allegedly sexually assaulted in Brampton

Peel Regional Police are looking for a suspect who allegedly sexually assaulted a woman while she was jogging in Brampton.

Officers said the incident occurred at around 9:45 a.m. on Wednesday, when a 20-year-old woman was jogging in the area of Professor’s Lake, near Bramalea Road and Bovaird Drive East.

After the woman completed her jog, investigators said she ran through a wooded area on an unpaved trail that was separated from the paved trail around the lake and the parking lot area of the recreational centre.

Officers alleged that while running, the woman tripped and fell to the ground. As she got up, a man reportedly appeared out of the wooded area and immediately grabbed her waist.

According to police, the woman attempted to stop the man and kicked one of his legs. Then the suspect reportedly picked her up and dragged the woman off the trail and into the wooded area, where he pushed her against a tree, police say.

Officers said the suspect’s attack was stopped after a witness walked by, reportedly causing him to flee towards the recreational centre.

The suspect is described as a six-foot-tall man in his mid-20s with a medium, muscular build.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 905-453-2121 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.