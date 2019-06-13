FC Edmonton wins 1-0 over York9 FC but loses Canadian Championship series on aggregate

Mele Temguia scored in stoppage time as Edmonton FC eaned a 1-0 win at home over York9 FC in the second leg of their Canadian Championship qualifying series, but still lost on aggregate.

York beat Edmonton 3-1 in the first leg last week to win the series 3-2.

READ MORE: York9 FC beats FC Edmonton 3-1 at home in 1st leg of their Canadian Championship series

York will face the Montreal Impact in the next round.

Watch below: Some videos from Global News’ coverage of FC Edmonton in 2019.