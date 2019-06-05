Sports
June 5, 2019 11:53 pm

York9 FC beats FC Edmonton 3-1 at home in 1st leg of their Canadian Championship series

By Staff The Canadian Press

York 9 fans chant and cheer during the inaugural soccer match of the Canadian Premier League between Forge FC of Hamilton and York 9 in Hamilton, Ont. Saturday, April 27, 2019.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Aaron Lynett
A A

Luca Gasparotto, Rodrigo Gattas and Simon Adjei scored in the first half as York9 downed visiting Edmonton in the first leg of their Canadian Championship series.

Omar Diock scored in the 66th minute for Edmonton against its CPL rival.

The rematch is June 12 in Edmonton.

READ MORE: Forge FC earns 2-0 win over FC Edmonton

Watch below: Some videos from Global News’ coverage of FC Edmonton in 2019.

The winner will face the Montreal Impact in the next round.

© 2019 The Canadian Press

Report an error
Canadian Championship
Canadian Premier League
CPL
Edmonton sports
FC Edmonton
Luca Gasparotto
Omar Diock
Rodrigo Gattas
Simon Adjei
Soccer
Sports
york9 fc

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.