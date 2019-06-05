York9 FC beats FC Edmonton 3-1 at home in 1st leg of their Canadian Championship series

Luca Gasparotto, Rodrigo Gattas and Simon Adjei scored in the first half as York9 downed visiting Edmonton in the first leg of their Canadian Championship series.

Omar Diock scored in the 66th minute for Edmonton against its CPL rival.

The rematch is June 12 in Edmonton.

The winner will face the Montreal Impact in the next round.