Where to watch Raptors-Warriors Game 6 around the Hamilton and Niagara region

The Toronto Raptors get another shot at being the first Canadian team ever to raise the Larry O’Brien NBA Championship Trophy on Thursday.

Leading the best-of-seven series 3 games to 2, Game 6 against the Golden State Warriors goes Thursday night at 9:00 p.m., and there are several indoor and outdoor viewing parties in Southern Ontario.

Bear in mind that many of the parties are treated as a family event, so alcohol, smoking or vaping may not be allowed.

Burlington

Burlington is pairing up their Game 6 viewing party with the kick off of The Sound Of Music Festival in Spencer Smith Park.

Following Lonestar’s performance, the main stage will transform into Burlassic Park around 9:00 p.m.

The viewing event will go rain or shine.

Don't let the weather forecast keep you inside tonight! Bring your rain gear & head downtown for the start of @BSOMF. Four days of fantastic music with something for everyone. And stick around for #BurlassicPark at Spencer Smith Park for the #Raptors Game 6! An exciting night! pic.twitter.com/xHxtN0rwrp — Marianne Meed Ward (@MariannMeedWard) June 13, 2019

Hamilton

First Ontario Centre’s public indoor viewing is free with doors opening at 8:15 p.m.

Tickets are required and can be obtained online here, and also be picked up through the Bay Street Entrance.

Fans are also encouraged to bring nonperishable food donations with them to the game for Hamilton Food Share​.

Thursday: Join us, Spectra and the @HM_HoneyBadgers at FirstOntario Centre for a FREE public viewing of Game 6 of the NBA Finals between the Toronto Raptors and the Golden State Warriors! Details: https://t.co/BCzBc7haFR #WeTheNorth #HamOnt pic.twitter.com/U5bQIfwj4I — City of Hamilton (@cityofhamilton) June 12, 2019

Niagara

Fans in Niagara Falls can participate in indoor viewing parties at the Niagara Cineplex Odeon and Niagara Square Cinemas.

In Fort Erie, the Ridge Film House will be showing Game 6 on their two large screens.

The latter parties require advance reservations with a maximum of two seats per person at the Cineplex.

St. Catharines will host a party with doors at 8:30 p.m. and no advance tickets required.

Raps fans near Welland can watch at the city’s Civic Square on the city’s giant LED screen. Viewers are encouraged to bring lawn chairs.

Over 1,000 fans chanting, “Let’s Go Raptors!” Let’s pack the house this Thursday as we air game 6 on the big screen. We’ll also be collecting non-perishable items for @communitycarest! Doors open at 8:30pm. No tickets required. Details: https://t.co/2iNezh1PGt pic.twitter.com/NrfMUdnGl1 — Meridian Centre (@MeridianCtre) June 12, 2019

Join us at Welland's Jurassic Square this Thursday at 9pm for Game 6 https://t.co/DHyqtfJgQi #WeTheNorth @Raptors pic.twitter.com/XSaWCCTxQP — City of Welland (@Welland) June 12, 2019

Brantford

Fans in Brantford can watch Game 6 for free at the Brantford Civic Centre. Doors open at 8:00 p.m., and food donations for the local foodbank would be appreciated.

Participants are encouraged to bring their own chairs and come early to get a spot on the arena floor. Food will be available for sale at Concession, however viewers may bring their own.

No Alcohol, No Smoking and No Vaping allowed.

Foodbank donations gratefully accepted.

Hey Raptors fans! Join us to watch history in the making – Game 6 of the NBA Finals at the Civic Centre Thurs June 13th. Doors open at 8pm. FREE entry. Foodbank donations gratefully accepted. Details: https://t.co/FaWVS0bEVt #WeTheNorth #JurassicParkBrantford @CofBParksandRec pic.twitter.com/0vPMZeKaMZ — City of Brantford (@CityofBrantford) June 13, 2019

