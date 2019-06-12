Needles and blood found in Kelowna vehicle after overnight theft

Kelowna RCMP are reminding the public to lock their vehicles after a local car was broken into, with needles and a small amount of blood left behind.

On Monday, at 2:30 p.m., along the 1400 block of Sutherland Drive, Kelowna RCMP said they received a report of an overnight theft from a motor vehicle. The blue Hyundai Accent had some miscellaneous items removed and about three needles were found along with blood.

RCMP are reminding residents to ensure their vehicles are properly secured and that valuables are removed. Police say thieves will often try door handles on vehicles as they walk through residential neighbourhoods.

Police are also asking the public to be mindful of suspicious persons in their areas, and to report any suspicious activity immediately.

Anyone with any additional information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300.