City looking for help cleaning up needles, dismantling homeless camps
The City of Winnipeg is looking for contractors to pick up used needles and other biohazards, as well as dismantling homeless camps in public areas.
The city put out a request for proposals seeking external hires for a variety of related summer jobs
People living in temporary shelters will reportedly be given advance notice to move their belongings before the shelters are torn down.
With files from the Canadian Press
