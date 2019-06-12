Kelowna to host farmers and crafters market in downtown core on Sundays

Summer is right around the corner, and with it comes local farmers’ and crafters’ markets.

The Satellite Kelowna Farmers’ and Crafters’ market is heading downtown, starting this month.

Every Sunday, beginning on June 16, the market will be located on St. Paul Street between Bernard and Doyle avenues, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m..

This will result in St. Paul Street being closed to traffic from Bernard Avenue to Doyle Avenue every Sunday, from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m., until September 15th to accommodate the market.

The Rutland Community Market is now taking place every Sunday until September 29th.

To accommodate the market, there will be no parking on a portion of the Roxby Plaza parking lot from 5:30 a.m. until 3 p.m..

The city is encouraging residents to choose modes of active transportation such as biking, walking and carpooling to reduce traffic and parking congestion.

For more information regarding the markets, visit kelownafarmersandcraftersmarket.com and rutlandcentennialhall.com.