London fire crews battle blaze at Oakridge home

London fire crews are working to extinguish a blaze at a home in the city’s Oakridge neighbourhood.

The call came in to emergency personnel around 11:15 a.m. Wednesday and firefighters responded to 69 Hartson Road, south of Riverside Drive and west of Hyde Park Road.

Officials tell 980 CFPL everyone is out of the home and no injuries have been reported.

READ MORE: Fire at vacant London home causes $495K in damage, cause undetermined

The blaze was discovered in the basement.

Information about what sparked the fire and a damage estimate aren’t available at this time.