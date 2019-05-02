London fire crews perform CPR on resident after blaze at fourplex on Stratton Drive

London fire fighters pulled one person from a unit of a fourplex and performed CPR on them while responding to a blaze in the city’s east end.

The call came in to the department shortly before 9 a.m. Thursday of smoke coming from the building at 353 Stratton Drive.

Platoon Chief Gary Mosburger tells 980 CFPL once on scene, their fire crews found residents of the building had already evacuated.

Firefighters entered and discovered flames in a lower unit and also discovered an occupant who they removed.

Mosburger says crews performed CPR on the person and then transferred care to Middlesex London EMS. Paramedics treated and transported the patient to hospital, and their current condition, gender and age aren’t known.

No one else was injured during the incident.

Mosburger says the fire is currently under control, but it’s too early in their investigation to determine what sparked the blaze or a damage estimate.

He notes the Ontario Fire Marshal’s Office will likely be called in to assist in the investigation.

There are 12 residents of the building who are displaced because of the fire, Mosburger says.

London police are also on scene and the area around the building is currently cordoned off.