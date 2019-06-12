6-year-old wows celebs (and the internet) with amazing dance moves

The internet can’t get enough of six-year-old Ivanah Campbell.

A video of the charming kid from Port Elizabeth, South Africa was first posted on Facebook three weeks ago, but in the last few days, it has been seen by more than three million people.

With a simple caption that reads “Ivanah doing what she does best,” the video has been shared almost 50,000 times.

In the video, the six-year-old is dancing barefoot to DJ BBoy’s Paga a Bebida da Bela on the street.

And if the dance moves aren’t enough of a selling point, audiences are mesmerized by Ivanah’s energy and toothless smile.

“Her joy and enthusiasm makes my heart happy,” another user said.

“She has incredible coordination [sic]! She certainly put a smile on my face,” another user wrote.

But the six-year-old has also caught the attention of major celebrities in the last few days.

Last week, an Instagram account for the dancer run by her aunt (with 181,000 followers) posted a video of Campbell dancing to Lizzo’s Juice.

On Tuesday, Lizzo tweeted that the two of them needed to perform together.

INVITE ME & IVANAH ON THE SHOW SO WE CAN PERFORM JUICE TOGETHER 😱🥰🔥 https://t.co/3YSrOZTFMj — |L I Z Z O| (@lizzo) June 11, 2019

Over the weekend, Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith also posted the original video of Ivanah dancing.

“This girl has life figured out! I’m bout to go find me some traffic right now… and dance,” the two wrote on Instagram.

Avengers actor Chris Evans also shared the video, adding: “This kid is cooler than I could ever hope to be.”

This kid is cooler than I could ever hope to be. https://t.co/ZsDvdBxKts — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) June 8, 2019

In an interview with the Herald Live, based in Port Elizabeth, the dancer’s aunt Tania Mejanie said she was not surprised when her niece became a viral hit.

“Ivanah does not like standing at the back. She loves the spotlight,” she told the site. “And slowly, during the recital, she started moving towards the front of the stage.”

Campbell told the site she loves music.

“When a song plays, my body gets this itching feeling; I just want to dance.

“When I start dancing, I feel so happy.”

