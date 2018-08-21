Dad surprises daughter with dance in hospital room to celebrate last day of chemotherapy

August 16 marked a special day for one Atlanta, Ga., girl – so her dad decided to share a special dance to help mark the occasion.

Two-year-old Phoenix, who’s also known as Phee, had her last day of chemotherapy on Thursday.

According to Phoenix’s GoFundMe page, she has to undergo four rounds of chemotherapy and last week was when she finished her first round.

On August 2, she had been diagnosed with acute myelogenous leukemia (AML), which is a cancer that begins in a person’s blood stem cells.

While in her hospital room, a nurse came by and told Phoenix and her mom that a volunteer dropped off a few dresses and that Phoenix could have one.

Phoenix chose a yellow dress.

Moments later, Phoenix’s dad came into her hospital room wearing a suit and asked her if he could dance with her.

“I don’t think I could have picked a better man for my kids… these little moments make these times not so hard,” said Phoenix’s mom, Christina Thompson, in a Facebook post.

The post, which shows the daddy-daughter dance, has been viewed almost 60,000 times and has more than 400 shares.

At the time of posting this article, Phoenix’s GoFundMe page had reached $9,400 of the $15,000 goal.