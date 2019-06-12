‘Chaotic’ video shows Hong Kong police using batons, tear gas against protesters

The streets of Hong Kong descended into chaos Wednesday as protests against the government’s proposed extradition law continued into the fourth day.

Police commissioner Stephen Lo Wai-chung said officers used batons, pepper spray, beanbag rounds, rubber bullets, water hoses and tear gas against the demonstrators.

Tens of thousands of protesters gathered outside the city’s legislature — most of them peaceful — ahead of a scheduled debate about the bill, which would allow suspects to be extradited to China for the first time in Hong Kong’s history.

The debate was cancelled due to the protests. Protesters stayed in the area, saying they were worried the debate would start as soon as the streets were clear.

“We won’t leave till they scrap the law,” one young man wearing a black mask and gloves told Reuters.

“Carrie Lam (chief executive of Hong Kong) has underestimated us. We won’t let her get away with this.”

Later in the day, pockets of the protest charged police with umbrellas; others reportedly threw rocks at police. At least 10 people were injured in the chaos.

Witnesses say police shot protesters in the face with rubber bullets.

[Updates] Hong Kong Police has shot down one student protestor in eyes, condition unknown. Tear gas and plastic bullets have been deployed. Officials has declared the protest as riot, possible forces such as water cannon may be deployed. #HongKongProtest #NoChinaExtradition pic.twitter.com/MiW9iknUxH — まゆゆ大好き～ (@mangomayuoshi) June 12, 2019

Police say the area has been cleared, but media reports say thousands of people are still on the surrounding roads.

In a brief televised address, Hong Kong’s leader, Chief Executive Carrie Lam, “strongly condemned” the violence and urged the city to return to normal as soon as possible.

Lam Cheuk-ting, an opposition Democratic Party lawmaker, criticized the government’s move to fast-track the “evil law.”

Cheuk-ting was pepper sprayed in the melee Wednesday.

