Environment
June 12, 2019 8:19 am

5 New Brunswick lakes have high levels of DDT despite ban on pesticide 46 years ago

By Staff The Canadian Press
Environmental scientist and lead author Dr. Josh Kurek with a lake sediment core from Sinclair Lake, New Brunswick is shown in this handout image.

The Canadian Press/HO-Dr.Josh Kurek
Researchers have discovered that five remote New Brunswick lakes still have high levels of a pesticide banned 46 years ago.

The scientist behind the study says the findings have significant implications for today.

In the 1960s and ’70s, New Brunswick was one of North America’s highest users of DDT to control spruce budworm in the province’s forests.

Canada banned the chemical compound in 1972.

Joshua Kurek a biologist at Mount Allison University in Sackville, New Brunswick says he was surprised to find plenty of DDT in the lakes’ most recent sediments.

He says the levels are high enough to affect life in the water.

Kurek says there are probably hundreds of lakes in eastern North America that still have residual DDT flushing into them.

He says it’s a good example of how altering ecosystems often has long-lasting and unexpected effects.

© 2019 The Canadian Press

