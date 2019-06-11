Kelowna mom searching for dog owner after son attacked at beach

A Kelowna family is looking for help finding the owner of a dog who walked away after the animal allegedly attacked an 8-year-old boy at Gyro Beach on Tuesday morning.

“He was playing by the water and the dog ran up to my son at some point and bit him,” mom Stacey Shaw said.

Riley required numerous stitches on his face.

After the attack, Shaw said the woman was seen heading south with the unleashed black dog.

READ MORE: Man tumbles over 18 metre Kelowna cliff while attempting to relieve himself

“Who leaves when a child is bleeding?” Shaw said.

The woman who left with the dog is described as in her mid-40’s with blonde hair and a blue shirt.

The Kelowna RCMP file number is 2019-33595 if anyone has information about the incident, the dog or its owner.

Global News has reached out to RCMP for comment.