Baby endures 5 hour surgery after dog attack in Penticton

Reports of a brutal dog attack on a Penticton baby have been confirmed by a GoFundMe page set up for the family of the Okanagan child.

“On the night of May 31st at 9 p.m. this sweet baby, Kade, was attacked by the family’s dog,” Daniel Hill wrote on the crowdfunding page set up June 8. “My brothers wife, Amber, and Kade were taken by jet to Vancouver [to B.C.] Children’s Hospital.”

The child, believed to be 7-months-old according to information on the father’s Facebook page, is said to have suffered a shattered optical bone and nose, according to the post.

“The oldest boy, Ty, will also require some counseling as he witnessed the entire thing,” the family member wrote.

A woman who was waiting in the ER when the baby was brought in, and wishes to remain anonymous, told Global News the baby wasn’t breathing when it arrived at Penticton Regional Hospital.

“A lady and her husband and another kid came running in with a tiny baby covered in blood yelling it was attacked by a dog in the face,” she said.

Penticton dog control had not been notified of the attack when Global News reached out for information June 1st.

The GoFundMe page was set up to assist the family making trips between Vancouver and Penticton to be by the child’s side as it receives ongoing care for his injuries, according to the family.

No information was published about the dog and whether it had been seized or euthanized.