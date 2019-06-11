City considering two options surrounding possible bus service to Regina airport

Details have been released on a new possible bus service to the Regina airport.

Two options will be presented to the Community and Protective Services Committee when it meets Thursday.

The first option would create a brand new route with service from downtown to the airport as well as adjacent businesses to Sandra Schmirler Way.

The second option would be an expansion of the closest current route to the airport.

However, it’s noted this option would be poor transit planning because it would add travel time to riders not going to the airport.

The Regina Airport Authority has indicated it would provide $100,000 in operating funding for a new route.