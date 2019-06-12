Franz Cabrera, convicted in 2013 Calgary swarming death, files appeal to Supreme Court of Canada
One of the men found guilty of second-degree murder in the 2013 swarming death of a young Calgary man wants to have his case heard by the Supreme Court of Canada.
Franz Emir Cabrera filed a notice of appeal on June 10 and seeks to have his conviction thrown out.
READ MORE: Convictions upheld for 2 men involved in Calgary teen’s murder in 2013
On Nov. 23, 2013, Lukas Strasser-Hird, 18, was swarmed, kicked, beaten and stabbed to death outside Vinyl nightclub by a group of people.
Three other men were also convicted in the case.
Nathan Gervais was found guilty of first-degree murder. He has since filed an appeal to Alberta’s top court.
Assmar Shlah was found guilty of second-degree murder. He is also seeking to have the Supreme Court of Canada hear his appeal.
Joch Pouk was found guilty of the lesser charge of manslaughter.
– With files from Global News’ Nancy Hixt
