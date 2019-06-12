Crime
June 12, 2019 3:55 pm
Updated: June 12, 2019 4:12 pm

Franz Cabrera, convicted in 2013 Calgary swarming death, files appeal to Supreme Court of Canada

By Online Journalist  Global News

Franz Emir Cabrera pictured in 2013.

Global News
One of the men found guilty of second-degree murder in the 2013 swarming death of a young Calgary man wants to have his case heard by the Supreme Court of Canada.

Franz Emir Cabrera filed a notice of appeal on June 10 and seeks to have his conviction thrown out.

READ MORE: Convictions upheld for 2 men involved in Calgary teen’s murder in 2013

On Nov. 23, 2013, Lukas Strasser-Hird, 18, was swarmed, kicked, beaten and stabbed to death outside Vinyl nightclub by a group of people.

Three other men were also convicted in the case.

Nathan Gervais was found guilty of first-degree murder. He has since filed an appeal to Alberta’s top court.

Assmar Shlah was found guilty of second-degree murder. He is also seeking to have the Supreme Court of Canada hear his appeal.

Joch Pouk was found guilty of the lesser charge of manslaughter.

– With files from Global News’ Nancy Hixt

