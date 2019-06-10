Crime
June 10, 2019 3:42 pm
Updated: June 10, 2019 3:46 pm

Convicted killer Nathan Gervais asking Alberta’s top court to throw out guilty verdict

By and Global News

Nathan Paul Gervais.

Courtesy: Calgary Police Service
One of the men found guilty of first-degree murder in the 2013 swarming death of a Calgary teen has filed a notice of appeal to the Court of Appeal of Alberta, attempting to have his conviction thrown out.

Nathan Gervais filed the appeal on June 7, according to court documents.

He cited several grounds for appeal, including that the trial judge allegedly erred in law in interpreting and applying the test for circumstantial evidence, and for constructive first-degree murder. The defence also maintains the verdict is unreasonable and cannot be supported by evidence.

Gervais was found guilty of first-degree murder on May 8 and sentenced to life without parole for 25 years on May 24.

On Nov. 23, 2013, Lukas Strasser-Hird, 18, was swarmed, kicked, beaten and stabbed to death outside Vinyl nightclub by a group of people.

Three other men were also convicted in the case.

Assmar Shlah and Franz Cabrera were found guilty of second-degree murder and Joch Pouk was found guilty of the lesser charge of manslaughter.

