June 11, 2019 6:14 pm
Updated: June 11, 2019 6:28 pm

Pole fire knocks out power in 2 Saskatoon neighbourhoods

Thomas Piller - Web Producer By Online Producer  Global News

Map for the outage area. The orange area represents École Forest Grove School and surrounding properties, the green area represents all others affected.

City of Saskatoon / Supplied
A pole fire caused a power outage on Tuesday in two Saskatoon neighbourhoods, according to city officials.

Members of Saskatoon Light & Power (SL&P) are working to resolve the issue in the Forest Grove and Erindale neighbourhoods.

Another outage will be required around 8 p.m. CT for about 2,000 homes in order to complete pole replacement and repairs to the damaged equipment. These repairs are expected to take roughly two hours to complete, city officials said.

École Forest Grove School and around 120 surrounding residential properties will not have electricity until after the repair work is done.

SL&P provides power to over 60,000 properties in Saskatoon as well as owning and maintaining the city’s street light system.

