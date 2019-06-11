Pole fire knocks out power in 2 Saskatoon neighbourhoods

A pole fire caused a power outage on Tuesday in two Saskatoon neighbourhoods, according to city officials.

Members of Saskatoon Light & Power (SL&P) are working to resolve the issue in the Forest Grove and Erindale neighbourhoods.

READ MORE: 2 of Saskatoon’s oldest neighbourhoods focus of water and sewer upgrades

Another outage will be required around 8 p.m. CT for about 2,000 homes in order to complete pole replacement and repairs to the damaged equipment. These repairs are expected to take roughly two hours to complete, city officials said.

École Forest Grove School and around 120 surrounding residential properties will not have electricity until after the repair work is done.

SL&P provides power to over 60,000 properties in Saskatoon as well as owning and maintaining the city’s street light system.

WATCH (March 7, 2019): Saskatoon Mennonite church takes renewable energy approach