Alberta eyes legislation if necessary to override public sector wage talks

Alberta’s finance minister says the government will pass legislation if necessary to override collective bargaining agreements with unions and delay contractually mandated wage talks.

The move would affect thousands of workers across the province, including nurses, hospital support staff, conservation officers, social workers, correctional officers and sheriffs who protect politicians in the legislature.

Finance Minister Travis Toews says all options are on the table as the United Conservatives work to find savings to eradicate Alberta’s annual multibillion-dollar budget deficits.

The issue involves unionized workers who took pay freezes in the first two years of their contracts but now have the right in the third and final year to have the wage portion reopened and subject

to arbitration if necessary.

Toews says they want to delay those talks until after an independent panel reports in August on ways to save money.

The move was not announced by government but was revealed by the Opposition NDP in a leaked letter from Toews’ ministry to public sector unions.

“This finance minister, Travis Toews, must back away from these intimidation techniques and tactics for negotiating with our public workers,” said David Eggen, NDP Official Opposition Critic for Advanced Education. “The UCP doesn’t even try honey. It’s vinegar all the way.”

“We’re talking about essential services that Albertans depend on: health care workers, teachers, sheriffs.

“This idea of leading with your fist to negotiate only usually ends up badly for Albertans. You end up with labour instability, potential for strikes, potential compromise in services and ultimately… you end up often having to make expensive settlements to try and fix the problem you created in the first place,” Eggen said.

