Alberta MLAs continue marathon debate over workplace rules

They’re talking around the clock at the Alberta legislature about a bill that would cut the minimum wage for young people and change overtime rules.

Opposition NDP members have been speaking on second reading to the bill in the chamber since 7:30 p.m. Wednesday.

READ MORE: Alberta introduces labour bill to change overtime pay, reduce youth minimum wage

The debate continued into Thursday.

The New Democrats say the proposed changes need to be studied more and legislators need to hear from people who would be affected.

READ MORE: Some Alberta businesses vow to keep paying all workers $15/hr

United Conservative house leader Jason Nixon says the UCP campaigned on the changes and are determined to push them through as part of a plan to re-energize Alberta’s economy.

The bill proposes that the minimum wage for workers under 18 be cut and that banked overtime be calculated at straight time rather than time and a half.