The romantic meaning behind Meghan Markle’s new ring

It may have been Meghan Markle’s first public appearance since giving birth to her son Archie, but it looks like all the attention was around her newest piece of jewelry.

On Saturday, during the Trooping the Colour parade for the Queen’s birthday, Markle debuted a new eternity ring next to her wedding band.

According to People, the new bling was given to the new mom as an anniversary gift from Prince Harry. The couple celebrated their first wedding anniversary on May 19.

Eternity rings, the magazine noted, are often given after a milestone event, including the birth of a child or a wedding anniversary. The rings are often covered in diamonds around the band.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were joined by Prince William, Kate Middleton and other family members to celebrate the Queen’s annual ceremonial birthday.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex make their way along The Mall to Horse Guards Parade, in London. Photo Getty Images

According to Elle, earlier reports of Markle’s new ring had suggested it may have been a push present — a gift given to new mothers after giving birth.

Markle gave birth to baby Archie on May 6.

But a source later confirmed to the magazine it was, in fact, an anniversary present.

Prince William also gave an eternity ring to Kate Middleton after the birth of Prince George in 2013.

According to Marie Claire, the diamond eternity band was a bit of a mystery at first — the Duchess of Cambridge began to wear it on her ring finger along with her engagement ring and wedding band.

Middleton also has a second eternity band from her husband, a Victorian ring made with garnets (her birthstone) and pearls (his birthstone).

