Would-be thief spends day hiding in ceiling of Saskatoon restaurant

Charges could be on the menu for a would-be thief who spent more than a day hiding in the ceiling of a Saskatoon restaurant.

Police were called to the business in the 200-block of Pinehouse Drive on Sunday evening when staff heard strange noises coming from above.

A Saskatoon police dog sniffed out a man hiding in the ceiling.

Police said he had been hiding there with multiple break-and-enter tools.

He was cold and hungry, despite his proximity to food, but he was given something to eat when Saskatoon police took him to their detention cells.

#psdboss found a suspect hiding in a ceiling who was trying to hide inside the business after it was closed. @spscanine pic.twitter.com/Wp7wxUI6fI — SPS K9 Unit (@SPSCanine) June 10, 2019