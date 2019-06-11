London Knights’ 2019-2020 schedule released

The Ontario Hockey League has released its full schedule for the 2019-2020 season.
The London Knights will kick off their season on Friday, Sept. 20, against the Peterborough Petes at Budweiser Gardens.
The Knights will play most of their games on Friday nights, with 23 home games taking place compared to having three on the road.
The Knights’ 2018-2019 season was bittersweet as the club finished the regular season with the second-best record in the OHL, but lost to the Guelph Storm in the Western Conference semifinals.
Individual tickets for the upcoming season will go on sale on Saturday, Aug. 10 at 10 a.m.
