Saskatoon Mayor Charlie Clark recovering from concussion

Saskatoon Mayor Charlie Clark is recovering from a concussion he suffered in a weekend car crash.

Clark said he was making his way home from a kite festival on Sunday when he was rear-ended while waiting to make a left turn.

The collision caused him to strike another vehicle waiting in front of him.

He said no one was seriously injured.

Clark said he was feeling OK, but started noticing dizziness and stiffness later that evening.

He said his doctor told him he was making good progress, but he doesn’t know when he’ll be cleared to return to work.

The 18-year-old driver who caused the collision was ticketed for following too close behind another vehicle.