June 10, 2019 8:10 pm

Kellen Winslow II, ex-NFL player, found guilty of rape involving homeless woman

By Field Level Media Reuters

Kellen Winslow #81 of the New York Jets warms up prior to the game against the Miami Dolphins on December 29, 2013 at Sun Life Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.

Photo by Joel Auerbach/Getty Images
Former NFL tight end Kellen Winslow II was found guilty of felony rape and two other charges on Monday in a courtroom in Vista, Calif.

Winslow also was found guilty on misdemeanor charges of indecent exposure and lewd conduct. All the incidents occurred in San Diego County.

According to published reports, jurors told Judge Blaine K. Bowman they were deadlocked on nine other counts, including six felonies.

In the Kellen Winslow II rape trial in Vista, Judge Blaine K. Bowman listens to Deputy District Attorney, Dan Owens closing arguments to the jury on Tuesday, June 4, 2019, in Vista, Calif.

Nelvin C. Cepeda/The San Diego Union-Tribune via AP, Pool

The jurors went back to their room to deliberate further but later delivered a note to the judge saying, “We remain deadlocked on all remaining charges.”

The rape Winslow was found guilty of involved a 58-year-old homeless woman in 2018.

The indecent exposure incident involved a 58-year-old woman who was gardening in her front yard. The lewd conduct incident involved a 78-year-old woman at a health club.

Kellen Winslow #81 of the New York Jets runs after a catch during a game against the Miami Dolphins at Sun Life Stadium on December 29, 2013 in Miami Gardens, Florida.

Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

Winslow, 35, didn’t testify during the trial.

Winslow is the son of former San Diego Chargers tight end Kellen Winslow. The Hall of Famer was in the court room when the verdicts against his son were read.

Kellen Winslow II played nine NFL seasons and caught 469 passes for 5,236 yards and 25 touchdowns with the Cleveland Browns, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, New England Patriots and New York Jets. He was the sixth overall pick of the 2004 NFL Draft out of the University of Miami (Fla.).

