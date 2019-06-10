2 Peterborough residents charged with possession of cocaine: OPP

Two Peterborough residents face drug charges following a traffic stop by OPP on Sunday night.

Peterborough County OPP say that around 11:20 p.m., officers observed two people sitting in a parked vehicle on the shoulder of Fife’s Bay Road in Selwyn Township, just north of Peterborough.

According to police, officers stopped to see if they could offer assistance and then observed drugs and drug paraphernalia in the vehicle.

The occupants were arrested and charged.

Thomas Batten, 61, and Jennifer Young, 49, both of Peterborough, were charged with possession of a Schedule 1 substance (cocaine).

They were released and scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on July 9.

