Peterborough police probe break-in at East City residence

Peterborough police are investigating a break-in at an East City residence on Friday morning.

Police say around 10:50 a.m., witnesses noticed an unknown man enter a Rogers Street residence through an unlocked sliding door. The homeowner, who was away the time, was notified and returned home and discovered a quantity of cash left in plain view was stolen.

The suspect is described as a Caucasian age 50 to 60 years old, standing six-foot with a thin build. He had short greyish hair, balding in the middle. He was wearing shorts and a dark shirt.

“The Peterborough Police Service reminds all residents to double and triple check to ensure all doors and windows are properly locked and secured before leaving the residence and that any valuables such as cash, purses or sunglasses, are not easily viewed by persons looking into the residence through windows and doors,” police stated.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Peterborough Police Service at 705-876-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or online.

