Trudeau and Pelosi are wagering on the NBA Finals. Here’s what’s at stake

With the NBA Finals on the line in Monday night’s game, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi have a wager.

If the Toronto Raptors win the best-of-seven series, Pelosi will send north a package of treats from her California home state while Trudeau will do the same with goodies from across the country if the team loses.

Trudeau’s basket for Pelosi (if the Raptors lose) will include smoked Atlantic salmon, bagels from St-Viateur in Montreal, a selection of Ontario craft beers and Pansawan Dried Meat items, Nanaimo bars and Raptors swag.

The basket would also include chocolates from Peace By Chocolate, launched in Nova Scotia in 2016 by a Syrian refugee family who had run a chocolate factory in Syria that was destroyed by bombing during the civil war.

If the Raptors win, Pelosi will send Trudeau a basket of chocolates from San Francisco’s Ghirardelli along with California wine and a selection of California almonds and walnuts.

“The Raptors are making history and they aren’t done yet. We’re going all the way, Canada. Ghirardelli chocolates and a glass of California wine are going to pair nicely with the Raptors’ first NBA title,” said Trudeau in a press release. “We the North.”

Pelosi also lent her support to the team from her home state.

“The only thing sweeter than watching Golden State once again become world champions is doing so while enjoying a selection of Canada’s finest,” said Pelosi. “I am proud to be part of Dub Nation!”

The Raptors take on the Golden State Warriors on Monday night.