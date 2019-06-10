Kim Kardashian shares new photo of baby Psalm West

Say hello to Psalm West.

On Monday, Kim Kardashian West shared the first close-up photo of her baby boy on Instagram.

With the simple caption “Psalm Ye” — father Kanye West is often referred to as “Ye,” an abbreviation of his first name — the photo shows the one-month-old baby sleeping.

(Some reports, including one from Buzzfeed, suggest Ye is Psalm’s middle name or nickname, but Global News has not been able to confirm.)

The couple first shared news of their fourth child’s birth via surrogate on May 10.

A spokeswoman told The Associated Press that Psalm was born weighing six pounds, nine ounces.

In May, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star tweeted the new baby looked just like her daughter, Chicago.

“He’s also Chicago’s twin lol I’m sure he will change a lot but now he looks just like her,” she said.

She also shared a photo of the newborn embedded in a text message screen grab with her husband.

“Beautiful Mother’s Day,” the text message from Kanye read. With the arrival of our fourth child we are blessed beyond measure… we have everything we need.”

In an interview with ET, grandmother Kris Jenner shared the inspiration behind the couple’s name choice.

“The inspiration was the Book of Psalms in the Bible,” Jenner said. “I think it’s just a wonderful way to celebrate how they feel. And he’s such a blessing, so it’s perfect.”

Baby Psalm joins the clan of North, 5, Saint, 3, and Chicago. Chicago, who is almost two, was also born via a gestational carrier.

Kardashian West had high-risk complications when she was pregnant with North and Saint.

According to Marie Claire, the reality TV star was suffering from placenta accreta, a condition where the placenta doesn’t attach to the wall of the womb during pregnancy.

In 2015, two years after the birth of North, Kardashian West posted a personal story on her website, describing her painful birth.

“My doctor had to stick his entire arm in me and detach the placenta with his hand, scraping it away from my uterus with his fingernails. How disgusting and painful,” she wrote.

“My mom was crying; she had never seen anything like this before. My delivery was fairly easy, but then going through that — it was the most painful experience of my life! They gave me a second epidural but we were racing against time, so I just had to deal.”

— With files from The Associated Press