Kim Kardashian, Kanye West welcome fourth child via surrogate

Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West have welcomed their fourth child, a boy born via surrogate.

Kardashian West tweeted Friday: “He’s here and he’s perfect!” A spokeswoman said in an email the baby was born Thursday, weighing in at 6 pounds, 9 ounces.

The new baby joins North, Saint and Chicago. Chicago, who’s a year and a half, was also born via a gestational carrier. North, the oldest, is five. The new baby is the couple’s second son after Saint.

Kardashian West suffered high-risk complications during her previous pregnancies with North and Saint.

Kardashian West later tweeted the new arrival is “Chicago’s twin lol I’m sure he will change a lot but now he looks just like her.”

He’s here and he’s perfect! — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) May 10, 2019

He’s also Chicago’s twin lol I’m sure he will change a lot but now he looks just like her ✨ — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) May 10, 2019

The birth comes after she disclosed she’s studying to be a lawyer through California rules that allow for professional mentorship over law school.