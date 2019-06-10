‘Very blessed’: injured man thanks Calgary Transit driver for saving him

Calgary Transit is celebrating the heroic act of one of their drivers who they say went above and beyond their call of duty.

Mohammad Chaudhary was driving a bus along his route on 17 Avenue S.E. when he saw a man trip and fall while running.

“I saw him stumble and fall facedown with full force,” Chaudhary said.

Chaudhary immediately pulled over, parked his bus and ran to help the man.

The victim, Jeremy Vandeneon, was lying in the middle of the intersection. When Chaudhary got closer, he discovered Vandeneon unconscious and badly injured; he suffered a split chin, bruised knee, and broken teeth.

Chaudhary roused the man awake and brought him onto his bus.

Vandeneon said it takes a special person to help someone in a situation like that.

“He made sure I was okay by talking to me and making sure I didn’t have a concussion,” Vandeneon said.

“He went over and beyond what his job was.”

Chaudhary said his response was pure instinct and that no one could just pass by and leave someone stranded like that.

“Its human nature to help others,” Chaudhary said, adding he believes any of his colleagues would have done the same.

After his fall, Vandeneon recovered at home and sought out the bus driver to thank him personally for being his savior.

In an emotional moment, he presented Chaudhary with a signed and framed photograph he had taken.

Chaudhary was touched and said he will keep the memento for life.

“I’m very, very blessed that he came over,” Vandeneon said.