Southern Alberta traffic stop yields prostitution ring: RCMP

A traffic stop in southern Alberta has resulted in prostitution-related charges, RCMP announced on Monday.

On June 4, Gleichen RCMP assisted Wheatland County with a “suspicious vehicle stop” in the area of Highway 901 on the Siksika Nation at around 3 p.m.

Police said their early investigation showed the occupants of the vehicle were in possession of drugs and were in “transport to conduct illicit activities when they were stopped for a traffic-related offence,” according to the news release.

Further investigation showed the driver was believed to be managing sex trade workers and “receiving material benefit from their enterprises,” police said.

Duc Florestal, 25, is facing six charges, including offering to provide sexual service for consideration, receiving material benefit derived from the commission of an offence and transport to a bawdy house.

The Calgary man was released on his own recognizance and is scheduled to appear next in Siksika Provincial Court on July 25.