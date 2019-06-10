Winnipeg driver busted for drunk driving in Fort Frances by OPP

A Winnipegger is facing impaired driving charges in Ontario after being stopped by Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) in Fort Frances Sunday morning.

Eric Perrault, 31, has been charged with operating a conveyance with 80 or more milligrams of alcohol in 100 ml of blood.

Perrault will appear in Fort Frances Provincial Court on July 2.

