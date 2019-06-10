Crime
June 10, 2019 12:00 pm

Winnipeg driver busted for drunk driving in Fort Frances by OPP

By Online Journalist  Global News
Nick Westoll / Global News File
A A

A Winnipegger is facing impaired driving charges in Ontario after being stopped by Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) in Fort Frances Sunday morning.

Eric Perrault, 31, has been charged with operating a conveyance with 80 or more milligrams of alcohol in 100 ml of blood.

Perrault will appear in Fort Frances Provincial Court on July 2.

WATCH: How many drinks is too many under new impaired driving rules?

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Fort Frances
Impaired Driving
OPP
winnipeg driver

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.