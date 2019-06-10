Guelph connection to Hamilton criminal harassment investigation: police

Police say a suspect in a Hamilton criminal harassment investigation may have ties to Guelph and they are concerned there could be additional victims in the area.

Hamilton police received complaints on May 28 that a man allegedly had unwanted conversations with high school girls that included propositioning them for “physical encounters.”

Police said it was reported that the suspect was persistent and even followed the students.

Police arrested 20-year-old Wyatt Gutoski on June 6 and charged him with criminal harassment and committing an indecent act.

Hamilton police believe there are additional victims and contacted their counterparts in Guelph based on Gutoski’s connection to the area.

If anyone has had a similar occurrence in Guelph, they are asked to call the Special Victims Unit at 519-824-1212 ext. 7518.