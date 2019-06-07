Binbrook man arrested for allegedly propositioning high school girls

A man has been arrested for allegedly harassing female students in Binbrook, and police fear there may be more victims.

Hamilton police say they received information about a man wandering in the area of Highland Road West and Picardy Drive on May 28.

The man would allegedly approach high school-aged girls, engage them in unwanted conversations which included propositioning for physical encounters and following the girls.

As a result of the police investigation, Wyatt Gutoski, 20, of Binbrook, was arrested and charged with four counts of criminal harassment and one count of committing an indecent act.

He made his first court appearance on Friday.

Police say the nature of the allegations leads them to believe that additional victims have not yet been identified and are asking anyone with information to contact Detective Sergeant Ben Thibodeau at 905-546-2907.

