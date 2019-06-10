Central Ontario boater on Moira Lake resists arrest, jumps off police boat: OPP

A boater from Marmora and Lake faces several charges including impaired driving following a marine patrol by OPP on Sunday.

Central Hastings OPP says around 4:15 p.m. officers were conducting marine patrol on Moira Lake in Centre Hastings, about 80 kilometres east of Peterborough, when they stopped a pontoon boat.

Officers determined the operator was impaired and he was arrested. However, OPP says the man allegedly resisted arrest and fled by jumping off the police boat and then swam to shore.

OPP located the suspect onshore and again he allegedly resisted arrest and fled on foot.

Police say the suspect later turned himself into police. The pontoon boat was towed from the scene.

Colby Love, 32, of Marmora and Lake, was charged with operation while impaired — alcohol and drugs; two counts of assaulting a peace officer and escaping lawful custody.

He is scheduled for a bail hearing in Belleville on Monday.

