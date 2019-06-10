Chris Pratt, Katherine Schwarzenegger are married

Chris Pratt revealed that he and Katherine Schwarzenegger were married over the weekend.

He posted a photo on Instagram Sunday writing, “Yesterday was the best day of our lives!” accompanied by a photo of the couple walking hand-in-hand.

“We became husband and wife in front of God, our families and those we love. It was intimate, moving and emotional. We feel so blessed to begin this new chapter of our lives,” Pratt wrote.

READ MORE: Chris Pratt responds to Ellen Page accusation that his church is anti-LGBTQ

He continued: “We are so thankful to our families and our friends who stood with us and grateful to Mr. Giorgio Armani who created a once in a lifetime dress for Katherine to wear and for me, the perfect suit. This morning we feel nothing but blessed.”

Pratt, best known for his role in Guardians of the Galaxy and on the hit TV show Parks and Recreation, and Schwarzenegger began dating last summer.

Schwarzenegger is the elder daughter of actor Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver. She authored the children’s book Maverick and Me in 2017 and the positive self-image book Rock What You’ve Got: Secrets to Loving Your Inner and Outer Beauty from Someone Who’s Been There and Back in 2010.

READ MORE: Chris Pratt, Katherine Schwarzenegger engaged

In January Pratt, 39, shared a photo of Schwarzenegger, 29, wearing an engagement ring on Instagram.

WATCH BELOW: Chris Pratt to marry Katherine Schwarzenegger

“Sweet Katherine, so happy you said yes! I’m thrilled to be marrying you. Proud to live boldly in faith with you. Here we go!💍🙏♥️,” Pratt captioned the photo.

READ MORE: Chris Pratt embarking on 21-day Daniel Fast, a Bible-inspired diet

Pratt got divorced in the fall from actress Anna Faris after nearly nine years of marriage. They share a son, Jack, who was born in August 2012.

Pratt and Faris settled their divorce in November 2018 and waived their right to spousal support.

—With files from the Associated Press