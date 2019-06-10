Glenbrook home damaged in evening house fire

One home was damaged in a fire that sparked in the community of Glenbrook on Sunday.

The fire broke out in the 4000 block of 35 Avenue S.W. at around 10 p.m.

Firefighters arrived to find smoke and flames coming from the rear of the home. People inside were able to get out safely, as were neighbours who live on either side.

Firefighters stopped the flames from spreading and extinguished the blaze.

The Calgary Fire Department said the home and a backyard fence suffered some damage.

A pet that was in the home was found and returned to its owners.

EMS responded to the fire but no injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.