‘Significant delays’ expected on Fermor Avenue beginning Monday

Winnipeg drivers can expect delays on the Trans-Canada Highway starting Monday, June 9th.

Fermor Avenue between Lagimodiere and Plessis Road will be reduced to one lane in each direction until November.

The work will include surface repaving, drainage construction and road widening.

The city is warning motorists to expect ‘significant’ delays throughout the summer.

The construction isn’t expected to impact intersecting streets or nearby businesses.

