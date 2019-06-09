Edmonton Eskimos make final roster moves for 2019

Saturday was the deadline for all CFL teams to reduce their roster to the 46 man limit plus the 12 man practice squad.

For the Edmonton Eskimos, that meant saying goodbye to 24 players.

Seventeen were released, four were moved to the suspended list and three more to the retired list.

That left a group of 58 players still on the active roster; several will make their way to the injured list for the first week to get the Eskimos down to 46.

Eskimos head coach Jason Maas said Sunday that the process was difficult as usual and comes with mixed emotions.

“It was a great group and any time you have to let some of them go, it’s unsettling and you don’t like it, but ultimately that also means you are starting to wind down and pick your team and that’s exciting,” he said.

Change was the word of the off-season for the Eskimos. That played out in Week 1 with 27 new faces on the active roster and another nine on the practice roster.

Brock Sunderland, vice-president of football and general manager, said turnover is likely the new normal in the Canadian Football League

“With free agency and the number of free agents, that’s the world we live in right now,” he said. “The massive turnover with one-year contracts is the CFL 2019.”

Now, it’s time to see what kind of team the training camp has produced.

“We have full confidence in the players we kept or we wouldn’t have kept them,” Sunderland said. “We’re no different than the eight other teams. Everybody right now would probably echo what I say. The goal is to win a Grey Cup and we feel we have the roster to do it.”

LISTEN: Eskimos general manager Brock Sunderland says the decisions on the roster following training camp always presents challenges.

Maas hopes that his team’s identity gets established early.

“We want to be aggressive in all three phases and play good, complementary football,” Maas said. “We want to get after the quarterback whether it is by hitting him or confusing him. On special teams, we want to be dominant in the return game and on cover teams.”

And on offence? The coach said it begins at the line of scrimmage.

“It starts with protecting the quarterback and protecting the ball and from there, we will always have an aggressive mindset on offence and the guys we brought in complement that style of football,” he said.

LISTEN: Eskimos head coach Jason Maas talks about his team after making the final roster cuts on Saturday night.

Some familiar names were released on Saturday, including draft picks offensive lineman Kwabena Asare, defensive lineman Gabriel Bagnell and defensive back Nick Taylor, who played 15 games with the Eskimos in 2018.

Another familiar player on the move was offensive lineman J.S. Roy, a second-round pick in 2017. He was placed on the practice roster. Roy has played in three games over the last two years.

The Eskimos will hit the field Monday for their first practice of the regular season to prepare for Friday’s game against the Montreal Alouettes at the Brick Field at Commonwealth Stadium to open the 2019 CFL regular season.

Practice Roster

International wide receiver Bryce Bobo

National defensive back Scott Hutter

International defensive lineman Darius Jackson

National defensive lineman Mark Mackie

International defensive lineman Kelcey Quarles

International defensive back Jose Romero

National offensive lineman Jean-Simon Roy

National running back Alex Taylor

International defensive back Brian Walker

International linebacker Jonathan Walton

International quarterback Troy Williams

International wide receiver Diego Viamontes

Released

National offensive lineman Kwabena Asare

National defensive lineman Gabriel Bagnell

International wide receiver Tyler Batson

International linebacker DJ Calhoun

International linebacker Daniel Carrete

International defensive lineman Kyle Cerge-Henderson

International wide receiver Torrance Gibson

International offensive lineman Tyler Howell

International running back Blake Ingleton

International defensive lineman Jamar King

International defensive lineman Shaquille Riddick

National defensive back Oshane Samuels

International defensive lineman Ben Sorensen

International defensive back Jalen Spencer

International wide receiver Ron’quavion Tarver

International defensive back Nick Taylor

International defensive lineman Trenton Thompson

Suspended

National defensive back Eric Blake

National wide receiver Hunter Karl

International defensive lineman David Perkins

National wide receiver Malik Richards

Retired

National defensive back Bryce Bartlett

National kicker Greg Hutchins

International defensive back Robert Priester