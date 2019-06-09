World
June 9, 2019 7:56 am
Updated: June 9, 2019 8:10 am

6 dead, 1 missing after heavy rain causes flooding in southeast China

By Staff The Associated Press

In this photo released by Xinhua News Agency, rescuers transfer children as the floods hit Xiangxing Township of Yongxin County in Ji'an City, east China's Jiangxi Province, Sunday, June 9, 2019. Several people have died and missing after heavy rains and flooding in southeastern China.

(Peng Zhaozhi/Xinhua via AP)
Six people have died and one is missing after heavy rains and flooding in southeastern China, the official Xinhua News Agency said Sunday.

Xinhua said that 88,000 people have been evacuated in Jiangxi province following strong winds, hail and floods. More than 100 houses have been destroyed.

Authorities were distributing cotton quilts, bamboo mats and other relief supplies in the affected areas.

Emergency management officials told Xinhua that rains starting this past week had caused flooding in four cities including Nanning and Guilin. Heavy rain is forecast to continue until June 12.

© 2019 The Canadian Press

