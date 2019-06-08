Traffic
June 8, 2019 2:36 pm

RCMP resolve potential domestic situation after large police presence descends on Balzac

By Online Journalist  Global News

A large police presence descended on an intersection east of Balzac, Alta., on Saturday, June 8, 2019.

Michael King/Global News
RCMP warned people to stay away from an area east of Balzac on Saturday morning, so police could “safely do their jobs.”

Police said there was a heavy officer presence near Highway 566 and Range Road 292 after 9 a.m.

RCMP said one person was in a house, with Calgary police adding that it was potentially a domestic situation.

Police said there was no danger to the public, adding that the situation was peacefully resolved at 12:15 p.m.

There is no word on charges.

More to come.

