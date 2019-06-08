RCMP resolve potential domestic situation after large police presence descends on Balzac

RCMP warned people to stay away from an area east of Balzac on Saturday morning, so police could “safely do their jobs.”

Police said there was a heavy officer presence near Highway 566 and Range Road 292 after 9 a.m.

RCMP said one person was in a house, with Calgary police adding that it was potentially a domestic situation.

Police said there was no danger to the public, adding that the situation was peacefully resolved at 12:15 p.m.

There is no word on charges.

More to come.

.@RCMPAlberta are packing up, saying the situation was resolved peacefully — Michael King (@MKingGlobal) June 8, 2019