Winnipeg’s 22nd homicide of 2019 puts city on track to break grisly record

Winnipeg Police are investigating the city’s 22nd homicide.

On Friday night at around 8:45 p.m., officers responded to reports of a fight involving several men at the intersection of Sherbrook Street and Sara Avenue.

Responding officers found an adult man suffering from a stab wound in his upper body, and started giving him first aid. The man in his 50s was transported to hospital by ambulance but succumbed to his injuries.

A 34-year-old man has been arrested and is in custody. Charges have not yet been laid.

Investigators are looking to speak to the driver of a white-coloured SUV that stopped in the area and offered assistance to the victims. Police ask the driver or anyone with additional information to contact investigators or Crime Stoppers.

There have already been 22 people who have fallen victim to homicide this year. By this time last year, that number was eight.

The city’s homicide rate could surpass 2011, the worst year in recent memory, when 41 people were killed in the city.