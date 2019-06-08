Algansee township
June 8, 2019 11:57 am
Updated: June 8, 2019 12:01 pm

Two Amish children killed after truck collides with horse-drawn buggy in Michigan

By Staff The Associated Press

An Amish horse-drawn carriage is shown at a farm in Michigan in this file photo.

AP Photo/The Grand Rapids Press, Emily Zoladz
Authorities say a pickup truck rear-ended an Amish horse-drawn carriage in southern Michigan, killing two children and seriously injuring two others and a woman who were in the carriage.

The state police say the two adults and five children who were in the carriage were ejected when the truck hit it Friday night in Algansee Township, a small farming community not far from Michigan’s borders with Indiana and Ohio.

A damaged truck sits on the side of the road after an accident involving a horse-drawn carriage on Friday, June 7, 2019 in California Township, Mich.

Don Reid/The Daily Reporter via AP

The children who were killed were 6 and 2 years old. They were pronounced dead at the scene. Authorities say two other children, ages 3 and 4, were hospitalized with life-threatening injuries and that a woman also suffered serious injuries.

Sgt. Todd Price told ABC News that the pickup truck’s driver was intoxicated at the time of the crash and is being held in Branch County Jail. Authorities haven’t released the names of anyone involved.

