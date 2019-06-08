Hail, funnel clouds wreak havoc, cause train derailment in Southern Manitoba

It was a dark and stormy night, and many woke up Saturday to damage across Southern Manitoba.

Wind gusts up to 100 km/h were recorded in some parts of the province after a windy Friday and temperatures that reached 36 C in the town of Carmen. and the mid-30s for the rest of Southern Manitoba, according to Environment and Climate Change Canada.

Thunderstorms rolled through for most of the afternoon and evening as a cold front moved through the province.

Here’s what the high winds did along Hwy 8. Crews still assessing full extent of the damage. If you encounter downed lines, stay at least 10 metres away. pic.twitter.com/czPQwv0E0S — Manitoba Hydro (@manitobahydro) June 8, 2019

Some places lost power. Other places lost trees, barns, shingles, roofs and more.

Funnel clouds were spotted but no official tornadoes have been reported.

Grass fires popped up as lightning tore through Winnipeg.

A family farm in St. Andrews escaped injury after their barn blew over.

Storms around Portage la Prairie produced golf ball-sized hail.

Winds are even suspected in a train derailment near Portage la Prairie.

Barely a trace of rain to 10 pm yesterday, and 14 mm to 6 am in Morden. #mbstorm pic.twitter.com/fez3vCIZNJ — MaryAnn D (@mayan0861) June 8, 2019

The thunderstorms are likely to continue throughout Saturday, said Environment and Climate Change Canada, but not as severe.

Thunderstorms on the approach of #Winnipeg, early this morning, Should hopefully help relieve the dry conditions within the city. Perfect Saturday morning, wakeup. #mbstorm pic.twitter.com/5StonRqAoz — Mike McGregor (@SouthMBWeather) June 8, 2019