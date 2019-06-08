Hail, funnel clouds wreak havoc, cause train derailment in Southern Manitoba
It was a dark and stormy night, and many woke up Saturday to damage across Southern Manitoba.
Wind gusts up to 100 km/h were recorded in some parts of the province after a windy Friday and temperatures that reached 36 C in the town of Carmen. and the mid-30s for the rest of Southern Manitoba, according to Environment and Climate Change Canada.
Thunderstorms rolled through for most of the afternoon and evening as a cold front moved through the province.
Some places lost power. Other places lost trees, barns, shingles, roofs and more.
Funnel clouds were spotted but no official tornadoes have been reported.
Grass fires popped up as lightning tore through Winnipeg.
A family farm in St. Andrews escaped injury after their barn blew over.
Storms around Portage la Prairie produced golf ball-sized hail.
Winds are even suspected in a train derailment near Portage la Prairie.
The thunderstorms are likely to continue throughout Saturday, said Environment and Climate Change Canada, but not as severe.
