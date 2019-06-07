Another woman allegedly fondled by stranger on bicycle in Kitchener: police

For the second time in as many weeks, Waterloo Regional Police are saying that a woman has reported being fondled by a man on a bike in Kitchener.

Police say the woman was walking near Weber Street East and Emerald Avenue in Kitchener on Thursday afternoon at around 1:30 p.m. when a man on a bicycle allegedly rode past and fondled her.

The man then rode off on his bicycle.

He is described as being white, around 60 years of age, with a medium build and short grey hair.

Last week, a woman was riding her bike on Connaught Street when a similar incident occurred.

That man was described as 40 years old, with a heavy build. He was wearing a dark charcoal jacket with a dark baseball hat. Police say the bicycle has a pole attached.

“Investigators are working to determine whether the incident is connected to similar occurrences which have happened in Waterloo Region of late,” Const. Ashley Dietrich told Global News.

Police are asking anyone with information to call 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.