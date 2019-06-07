Arrest made following armed robbery of pot shop on Tyendinaga Mohawk Territory

Two men have been charged in connection with an armed robbery at a cannabis store on Tyendinaga Mohawk Territory.

Lennox and Addington County OPP, Frontenac OPP, Durham Regional Police and Tyendinaga Mohawk Territory Police collaborated on the investigation of the Oct. 12, 2018 robbery.

READ MORE: Police investigating alleged armed robbery of pot shop in Tyendinaga Territory

OPP would not divulge the location cannabis store that was robbed, but on Oct. 12, employees at Smoke on the Water, a pot shop on the Territory, were allegedly held up at gunpoint by four men, who stole cash and product from the location.

OPP have now charged, Elijah Kovy Sargeant, a 21-year-old from Ajax, Ont., with armed robbery, using an imitation firearm while committing an offence and disguise with intent.

Another man, Traishaun Delpeache, a 21-year-old with no fixed address is still at large and is wanted on a warrant for armed robbery, using an imitation firearm while committing offence and disguise with intent.

WATCH: Attempted robbery at cannabis store leads to inspirational music