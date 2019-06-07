Not a baaad idea: Pilot project to bring grazing sheep to Living Prairie Museum

Winnipeg’s Living Prairie Museum is about to be home to some new temporary residents.

A pilot project to test the feasibility of grazing sheep as a way to manage vegetation is coming to the St. James-area museum – one of the few remaining areas of Winnipeg still home to native tall grass prairie – beginning Monday.

A flock of sheep from a local farm will stay at the museum on weekdays, living in a movable, fenced enclosure, and returning home on weekends. The project is expected to run for two weeks.

“There have been a number of studies showing that grazers can have a positive effect when maintaining natural areas and can be an effective tool for weed control,” said city naturalist Rodney Penner.

“We’re very excited to join the list of Canadian cities, such as Edmonton and Calgary, who are looking to such innovative ways of managing vegetation in naturalized park spaces.”

Museum visitors will be able to watch sheep as they graze, but won’t be permitted to pet, feed or directly interact with them for safety reasons.

